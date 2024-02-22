River Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,510 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,388,377 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $976,751,000 after buying an additional 91,109 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,192,126 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $487,576,000 after purchasing an additional 7,120 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 63,909 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,136,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 71.8% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 2,892 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 10,291 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,209,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. 74.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LMT traded down $2.78 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $424.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 257,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,161,416. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $442.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $440.43. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $393.77 and a one year high of $508.10. The company has a market cap of $102.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.49.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.26 by $0.64. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 79.91%. The business had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $3.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $438.00 to $472.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $470.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $488.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $491.92.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Further Reading

