River Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 108 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

River Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in S&P Global by 72.3% in the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in S&P Global by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on SPGI shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $446.25.

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of SPGI traded up $10.86 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $435.19. The stock had a trading volume of 342,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,291,802. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $437.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $404.10. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $321.14 and a fifty-two week high of $461.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.52, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.18.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.02). S&P Global had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.03 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 43.74%.

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total value of $2,548,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,032,992.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

