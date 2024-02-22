River Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 487 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

River Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,445 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 487 shares during the quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on HD. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Home Depot from $355.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler upgraded Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $311.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Home Depot from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Home Depot from $347.00 to $393.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total value of $506,006.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,639,527.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Stock Performance

NYSE:HD traded up $4.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $368.37. The company had a trading volume of 831,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,024,747. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.26 and a 1-year high of $370.71. The firm has a market cap of $366.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $353.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $325.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.05. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,452.22% and a net margin of 9.92%. The company had revenue of $34.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.30 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.32 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 55.36%.

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.