River Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 632 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

River Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 632 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $2,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,081,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,891,976,000 after purchasing an additional 123,174 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 92,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,556,000 after purchasing an additional 6,985 shares in the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 96.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 11,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,294,000 after purchasing an additional 5,656 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 287,134.0% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 135,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,267,000 after purchasing an additional 134,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 56,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Linde from $430.00 to $434.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. HSBC increased their target price on Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Linde currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $434.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Linde

In related news, SVP Oliver Pfann sold 300 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.61, for a total transaction of $124,383.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE LIN traded up $2.83 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $442.29. 361,237 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,572,136. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $411.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $395.75. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $322.61 and a 1-year high of $443.97. The firm has a market cap of $214.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.02, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.10. Linde had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 18.87%. The firm had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 15.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Articles

