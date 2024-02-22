Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) PT Lowered to $17.00 at DA Davidson

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 49.65% from the company’s previous close.

RIVN has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rivian Automotive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.57.

Shares of Rivian Automotive stock traded down $4.03 on Thursday, hitting $11.36. The stock had a trading volume of 125,984,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,919,492. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.58 and a 200 day moving average of $19.33. Rivian Automotive has a twelve month low of $11.06 and a twelve month high of $28.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 2.07.

In other Rivian Automotive news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $47,725.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,523,133.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RIVN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,502 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,176 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the 1st quarter worth about $493,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the 1st quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 132,021 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $6,633,000 after acquiring an additional 6,690 shares during the last quarter. 62.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and seven-passenger sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for Electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com, Inc The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

