Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports.

RIVN has been the topic of several other reports. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Rivian Automotive from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Rivian Automotive in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Rivian Automotive from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Rivian Automotive from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.62.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive Stock Down 24.2 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Rivian Automotive

RIVN stock traded down $3.72 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,600,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,702,018. The company has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a PE ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 2.07. Rivian Automotive has a 12 month low of $11.36 and a 12 month high of $28.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.58 and its 200-day moving average is $19.33.

In other Rivian Automotive news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $47,725.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,523,133.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rivian Automotive

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RIVN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 97,071,739 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $2,277,304,000 after purchasing an additional 25,550,489 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,175,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $129,427,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 145.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,064,249 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $298,304,000 after purchasing an additional 5,371,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,827,991 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $930,094,000 after purchasing an additional 4,924,020 shares during the last quarter. 62.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and seven-passenger sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for Electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com, Inc The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.