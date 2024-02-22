RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) Shares Acquired by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report) by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,781 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in RLI were worth $1,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in RLI by 1.7% during the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,727 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of RLI by 1.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,673 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of RLI by 83.1% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,017 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of RLI by 21.0% during the second quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RLI by 84.8% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 695 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. 79.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RLI Stock Performance

Shares of RLI opened at $142.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $137.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.60. RLI Corp. has a 1 year low of $123.04 and a 1 year high of $149.65.

RLI Dividend Announcement

RLI ( NYSE:RLI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.10. RLI had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 17.02%. The company had revenue of $433.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. RLI’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RLI Corp. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $148.00 price objective on shares of RLI in a report on Friday, January 26th.

About RLI

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

