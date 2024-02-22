RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) Shares Purchased by Pearl River Capital LLC

Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its holdings in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 380 shares during the quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in RLI were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RLI. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of RLI by 1.7% during the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,727 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its holdings in shares of RLI by 2.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 4,038 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of RLI by 4.3% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of RLI by 1.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,927 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of RLI by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RLI opened at $142.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. RLI Corp. has a 52-week low of $123.04 and a 52-week high of $149.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $137.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.60. The firm has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.37.

RLI ( NYSE:RLI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.10. RLI had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 20.15%. The firm had revenue of $433.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that RLI Corp. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. RLI’s payout ratio is currently 16.31%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on shares of RLI in a report on Friday, January 26th.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

