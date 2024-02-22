Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the five analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.57.

Several analysts recently weighed in on RHI shares. UBS Group began coverage on Robert Half in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Robert Half from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Robert Half from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st.

Get Robert Half alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on RHI

Robert Half Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:RHI opened at $79.98 on Friday. Robert Half has a twelve month low of $64.65 and a twelve month high of $88.39. The company has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.59.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Robert Half had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Robert Half will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Robert Half Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a positive change from Robert Half’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Robert Half’s payout ratio is presently 54.78%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Robert Half

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RHI. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Robert Half during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Robert Half in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Robert Half in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Robert Half in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Robert Half by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.