Rock Creek Group LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Rock Creek Group LP cut its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 34.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,454 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 6.7% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Pfizer by 1.1% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 36,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. United Bank raised its position in Pfizer by 0.6% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 46,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 136.3% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 36,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 21,209 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Pfizer by 6.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,337,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,238,000 after purchasing an additional 79,887 shares during the period. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE:PFE traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.27. 7,319,078 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,812,063. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.94. The company has a market capitalization of $153.98 billion, a PE ratio of 76.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.62. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.76 and a fifty-two week high of $42.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.37 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 3.62%. The company’s revenue was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 466.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on PFE. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.93.

View Our Latest Research Report on Pfizer

Insider Transactions at Pfizer

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.47 per share, with a total value of $79,410.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,230. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Pfizer

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.