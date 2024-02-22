Rock Creek Group LP Has $34,000 Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Rock Creek Group LP trimmed its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 46.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 359 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 307 shares during the quarter. Rock Creek Group LP’s holdings in NIKE were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vestcor Inc boosted its holdings in NIKE by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 29,977 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,508,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Excalibur Management Corp boosted its holdings in NIKE by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 5,148 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. boosted its holdings in NIKE by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 7,540 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 5,045 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Financial boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 8,098 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $1,190,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,323,584. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NKE stock traded down $0.52 on Thursday, reaching $104.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 968,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,539,810. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.66 and a 12-month high of $128.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.21. The firm has a market cap of $159.42 billion, a PE ratio of 30.79, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.74.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.19. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.41% and a net margin of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 43.27%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NKE. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of NIKE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on NIKE from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.24.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

