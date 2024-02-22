Rock Creek Group LP Sells 706 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Rock Creek Group LP cut its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 706 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in C. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Citigroup by 73.8% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 75.0% in the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in Citigroup in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 69.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE C traded up $0.80 during trading on Thursday, reaching $56.13. The company had a trading volume of 2,487,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,402,188. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.17 and a 12-month high of $57.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.05 and its 200 day moving average is $46.24. The stock has a market cap of $107.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.52.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($1.89). The firm had revenue of $17.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.71 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on C. TheStreet raised Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Citigroup from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley raised Citigroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $46.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays increased their price target on Citigroup from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.03.

View Our Latest Stock Report on C

About Citigroup

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.