Rock Creek Group LP Sells 83 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Rock Creek Group LP decreased its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 682 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. FFT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 2,989 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 190,916 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $38,714,000 after acquiring an additional 7,311 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 70,124 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $14,220,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 6,453 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of Salesforce stock traded up $9.23 on Thursday, hitting $292.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,123,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,830,056. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $159.65 and a one year high of $295.24. The stock has a market cap of $283.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.81, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $274.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $236.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CRM. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Salesforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Salesforce from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.86.

Get Our Latest Report on CRM

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total value of $60,201.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,869 shares in the company, valued at $799,618.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.02, for a total transaction of $3,360,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,801,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,315,757,207.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total value of $60,201.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,618.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,388,805 shares of company stock worth $371,195,206 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.