Rock Creek Group LP Trims Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Rock Creek Group LP lessened its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,367 shares during the quarter. Rock Creek Group LP’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Main Street Research LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 19,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 31,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 5,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 7,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 25,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

WFC stock traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $53.59. The stock had a trading volume of 3,103,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,291,697. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $194.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.18. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $35.25 and a 52-week high of $53.68.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.30). Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Odeon Capital Group lowered Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.80 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.43.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

