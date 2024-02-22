Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) General Counsel Martin Wilson Sells 3,576 Shares of Stock

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) General Counsel Martin Wilson sold 3,576 shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total transaction of $106,707.84. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 6,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,098.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RCKT opened at $28.54 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.72. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $14.89 and a one year high of $32.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 13.35 and a quick ratio of 13.35.

Get Rocket Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 861.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,723 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,068 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RCKT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on RCKT

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.