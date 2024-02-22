Rogers (NYSE:ROG) Sets New 1-Year Low on Disappointing Earnings

Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $107.37 and last traded at $110.00, with a volume of 50241 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $116.23.

The electronics maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.40). Rogers had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $204.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.00 million.

Institutional Trading of Rogers

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Rogers by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,076 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Rogers during the fourth quarter valued at $542,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Rogers by 206.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,043 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,572,000 after buying an additional 18,223 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd boosted its stake in Rogers by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 5,994 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Rogers by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the period. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rogers Stock Down 5.5 %

About Rogers

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 3.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $122.46 and a 200-day moving average of $128.78. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66 and a beta of 0.73.

Rogers Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, telematics and thermal solutions, aerospace and defense, mass transit, clean energy, connected devices, and wired infrastructure.

