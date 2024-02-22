Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Sold by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. lessened its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 24.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,576 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,505 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth about $369,081,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 84.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,742,218 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $550,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173,922 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,938,572 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $890,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902,348 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Ross Stores during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,584,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 14.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,355,761 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $600,541,000 after buying an additional 662,825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Ross Stores Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Ross Stores stock opened at $144.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $48.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.64. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.00 and a 52-week high of $146.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROST has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI started coverage on Ross Stores in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Gordon Haskett raised Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ross Stores from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Monday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.05.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ROST

Ross Stores Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.