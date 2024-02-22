Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Sold by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. lessened its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 24.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,576 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,505 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth about $369,081,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 84.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,742,218 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $550,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173,922 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,938,572 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $890,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902,348 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Ross Stores during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,584,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 14.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,355,761 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $600,541,000 after buying an additional 662,825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.
Ross Stores Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of Ross Stores stock opened at $144.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $48.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.64. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.00 and a 52-week high of $146.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.11.
Ross Stores Company Profile
Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.
