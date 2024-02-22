Roth Capital Comments on Fox Factory Holding Corp.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fox Factory in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 20th. Roth Capital analyst S. Stember forecasts that the company will earn $1.13 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Fox Factory’s current full-year earnings is $4.28 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Fox Factory’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.17 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.84 EPS.

FOXF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price (down previously from $125.00) on shares of Fox Factory in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on Fox Factory from $112.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Fox Factory in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.43.

FOXF stock opened at $65.15 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Fox Factory has a 1 year low of $49.12 and a 1 year high of $125.08.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 58.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fox Factory during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 171.4% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fox Factory during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fox Factory during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

