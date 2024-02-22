Roth Capital Weighs in on SunPower Co.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:SPWR)

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for SunPower in a report issued on Tuesday, February 20th. Roth Capital analyst P. Shen expects that the semiconductor company will earn ($0.16) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for SunPower’s current full-year earnings is ($0.51) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for SunPower’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.17) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SunPower to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on SunPower from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on SunPower from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Raymond James downgraded SunPower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of SunPower from $6.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SunPower currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.16.

NASDAQ:SPWR opened at $3.43 on Thursday. SunPower has a 1 year low of $2.74 and a 1 year high of $16.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.11.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of SunPower by 144.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,926,951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,739,000 after buying an additional 4,091,748 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in SunPower by 425.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,704,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,831,000 after acquiring an additional 3,810,149 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 24.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,353,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $189,667,000 after purchasing an additional 3,770,195 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 86.6% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,802,926 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,669,000 after purchasing an additional 3,156,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of SunPower by 3,701.8% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,910,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,834,362 shares in the last quarter. 47.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. Its solutions include the Equinox and SunVault systems which are pre-engineered modular solutions for residential applications that combine solar module technology with integrated plug-and-play power stations, cable management systems, and mounting hardware that enable dealers and installers to complete system installations, as well as for end customers to manage their energy production.

