Royal Bank of Canada Increases Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Price Target to $160.00

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.14% from the stock’s current price.

WIX has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 price objective on shares of Wix.com in a report on Friday, December 8th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Wix.com from $132.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Wix.com from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Wix.com from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wix.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.29.

WIX stock traded up $5.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $137.77. 415,346 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 648,863. Wix.com has a 52 week low of $73.39 and a 52 week high of $141.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $124.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -810.36 and a beta of 1.32.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The information services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.24. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a negative return on equity of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $403.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wix.com will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WIX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Wix.com by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 303,165 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,669,000 after buying an additional 23,843 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Wix.com by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,782 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Wix.com by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 47,694 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,982,000 after purchasing an additional 17,530 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wix.com in the 1st quarter worth $346,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC grew its position in Wix.com by 388.6% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 44,121 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,609,000 after purchasing an additional 35,091 shares during the last quarter. 83.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs.

