Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $131.50.

RY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th.

NYSE:RY opened at $97.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $137.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.87. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $77.90 and a fifty-two week high of $102.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $98.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.61.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.13. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The company had revenue of $9.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.0155 per share. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 51.09%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RY. Canoe Financial LP grew its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 11,061.2% during the 4th quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 151,142,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,285,031,000 after acquiring an additional 149,788,224 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter worth $1,898,970,000. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 32,571,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,310,010,000 after acquiring an additional 5,810,077 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter worth $365,246,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 26,666,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,330,506,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062,038 shares in the last quarter. 42.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

