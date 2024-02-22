Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Shares Gap Up to $114.90

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $114.90, but opened at $123.65. Royal Caribbean Cruises shares last traded at $121.79, with a volume of 642,856 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on RCL. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $139.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.36.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on RCL

Royal Caribbean Cruises Trading Up 7.0 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $122.89 and a 200 day moving average of $106.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 45.55% and a net margin of 12.22%. The company’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.12) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In other news, EVP Harri U. Kulovaara sold 24,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total value of $2,641,178.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,650 shares in the company, valued at $3,597,185. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Harri U. Kulovaara sold 24,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total transaction of $2,641,178.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,597,185. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 11,753 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.01, for a total transaction of $1,363,465.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 166,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,319,957.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 636,460 shares of company stock valued at $76,557,183. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 21.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 30,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 35,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 54,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,532,000 after purchasing an additional 21,415 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 1st quarter valued at about $300,000. 75.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

(Get Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.