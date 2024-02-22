RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $107.44.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on shares of RPM International in a report on Friday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of RPM International from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th.

Get RPM International alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on RPM International

RPM International Stock Performance

Shares of RPM International stock opened at $110.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.19. RPM International has a fifty-two week low of $78.52 and a fifty-two week high of $113.37.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that RPM International will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RPM International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.10%.

Insider Activity at RPM International

In related news, VP Matthew T. Ratajczak sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total value of $657,780.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,570,933.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other RPM International news, VP Timothy R. Kinser sold 2,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $254,660.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,222,069. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Matthew T. Ratajczak sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total transaction of $657,780.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,451 shares in the company, valued at $2,570,933.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,215 shares of company stock valued at $1,112,547. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RPM International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in RPM International during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its stake in shares of RPM International by 1,735.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 514 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of RPM International by 274.8% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 566 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of RPM International during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of RPM International by 1,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 737 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About RPM International

(Get Free Report

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RPM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.