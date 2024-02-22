Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Shares Acquired by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP raised its position in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Free Report) by 73.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,052 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,113 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Rush Enterprises were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 6.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Rush Enterprises by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 5.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 1.8% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 1.8% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

RUSHA has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 1st. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Rush Enterprises in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th.

In other news, SVP Jody Pollard sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total value of $543,150.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,777 shares in the company, valued at $134,073.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Jody Pollard sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total transaction of $543,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,073.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William M. Rusty Rush sold 85,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.58, for a total transaction of $3,454,494.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,067,169.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,596,378 shares of company stock worth $69,337,644 in the last ninety days. 17.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RUSHA stock opened at $45.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.39. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $33.37 and a one year high of $50.50.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 4.38%. Rush Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.41%.

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States and Canada. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, and Blue Bird.

