Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) Shares Gap Down to $35.20

Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $35.20, but opened at $33.45. Ryerson shares last traded at $32.52, with a volume of 15,200 shares traded.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RYI. StockNews.com upgraded Ryerson from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Ryerson from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.82 and a 200-day moving average of $30.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.71.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Ryerson had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 10.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.65) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Ryerson Holding Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Ryerson news, insider Alagu Sundarrajan sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total transaction of $189,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,318.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Alagu Sundarrajan sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total value of $189,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,484 shares in the company, valued at $648,318.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Edward J. Lehner sold 5,000 shares of Ryerson stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.92, for a total value of $154,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 545,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,873,445.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Ryerson by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Ryerson by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 16,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Ryerson by 24.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Ryerson by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ryerson by 15.8% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,916 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. 94.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural, and tubing.

