Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $2.77

Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.77 and last traded at $2.79, with a volume of 3809969 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.96.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SABR shares. StockNews.com raised Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America raised Sabre from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $3.50 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Sabre in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sabre presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.60.

Sabre Trading Up 1.4 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.24. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.88.

In other news, insider Sean E. Menke sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.43, for a total transaction of $221,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,567,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,943,316.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,714 shares of company stock worth $424,684. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Sabre by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,182 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,563 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Sabre in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sabre in the second quarter worth $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sabre by 69.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,344 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 5,041 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Sabre by 147.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,171 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 4,277 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

