Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Purchased by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,916 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,311 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $38,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 5,716 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Performance

NYSE CRM opened at $289.84 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $274.10 and a 200-day moving average of $236.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $280.57 billion, a PE ratio of 107.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.28. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $159.65 and a 52-week high of $295.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total value of $60,201.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,618.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.02, for a total value of $3,360,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,801,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,315,757,207.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total transaction of $60,201.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,869 shares in the company, valued at $799,618.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,388,805 shares of company stock worth $371,195,206 in the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CRM shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $252.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.86.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

