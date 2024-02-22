Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by NS Partners Ltd

NS Partners Ltd decreased its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 100,408 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 999 shares during the period. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $20,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.5% during the third quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.1% during the third quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 4.8% during the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 3.0% in the third quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 0.9% in the third quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 5,716 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $293.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded Salesforce from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Salesforce from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $290.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.86.

CRM traded up $9.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $293.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,932,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,857,328. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $274.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.22. The company has a market cap of $283.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.81, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.28. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $159.65 and a 12-month high of $295.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. Salesforce’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.02, for a total transaction of $3,360,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,801,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,315,757,207.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.32, for a total transaction of $2,253,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,278,107.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.02, for a total value of $3,360,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,801,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,315,757,207.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,388,805 shares of company stock valued at $371,195,206. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

