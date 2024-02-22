Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Shares Down 5.7% After Insider Selling

Shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) traded down 5.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $32.43 and last traded at $32.46. 412,239 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 2,761,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.44.

Specifically, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 9,628 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.23, for a total transaction of $329,566.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 717,162 shares in the company, valued at $24,548,455.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Horowitz Lsv Fund I. Andreessen sold 270,325 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total transaction of $9,599,240.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 9,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.23, for a total value of $329,566.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 717,162 shares in the company, valued at $24,548,455.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,949,852 shares of company stock worth $64,285,830. 66.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IOT. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Samsara from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Samsara from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Samsara from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Samsara from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Samsara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.56.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.94 and a 200 day moving average of $28.67.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 18.88% and a negative net margin of 26.77%. The firm had revenue of $237.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.36 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Samsara Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Samsara in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in Samsara during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in Samsara by 1,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Samsara during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Samsara by 67.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.47% of the company’s stock.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

