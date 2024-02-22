Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 28th. Analysts expect Sarepta Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter.

Sarepta Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of SRPT traded up $3.94 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $136.23. The stock had a trading volume of 207,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,218,079. The company’s 50-day moving average is $112.86 and its 200 day moving average is $107.66. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $55.25 and a 12-month high of $159.89. The company has a current ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.40 and a beta of 0.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SRPT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $109.00 target price for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $224.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lowered Sarepta Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $155.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sarepta Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.55.

Institutional Trading of Sarepta Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,816,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $850,139,000 after purchasing an additional 243,180 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 33.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,680,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $209,399,000 after purchasing an additional 673,725 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 7.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,913,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $219,161,000 after purchasing an additional 139,756 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 3.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,261,971 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $173,938,000 after purchasing an additional 43,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 40.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,171,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $161,461,000 after purchasing an additional 334,749 shares in the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; and AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene.

