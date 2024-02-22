Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 572,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 187,750 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up approximately 2.2% of Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $18,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Pfizer by 559.2% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,919,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. 68.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.47 per share, with a total value of $79,410.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,230. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PFE. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. TD Cowen lowered Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.93.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Pfizer

Pfizer Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE:PFE traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,642,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,989,980. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.02 and a 200-day moving average of $30.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.76 and a 52-week high of $42.75.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.37 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 3.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.14%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 466.67%.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.