Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $210.45.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SGEN. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Seagen in a report on Saturday, February 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Seagen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

Get Seagen alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Seagen

Seagen Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seagen

SGEN stock opened at $228.74 on Thursday. Seagen has a fifty-two week low of $123.77 and a fifty-two week high of $228.96. The company has a market capitalization of $42.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.04 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.53.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Seagen by 4.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,949 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC bought a new stake in Seagen during the third quarter worth approximately $4,882,000. Carmignac Gestion boosted its position in Seagen by 132.2% during the third quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 38,071 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,077,000 after purchasing an additional 21,674 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Seagen during the third quarter worth approximately $2,195,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in Seagen during the third quarter worth approximately $6,364,000. Institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

About Seagen

(Get Free Report

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.