Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) Hits New 52-Week High at $10.76

Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$10.76 and last traded at C$10.69, with a volume of 27504 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SES shares. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$9.50 to C$10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$10.00 to C$11.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.03.

Secure Energy Services Price Performance

Secure Energy Services Dividend Announcement

The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.42. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Secure Energy Services’s payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Secure Energy Services

In other news, Director Mark Bly bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$8.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$167,218.00. In other news, Director Mark Bly bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$8.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$167,218.00. Also, Senior Officer Allen Peter Gransch sold 3,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.65, for a total transaction of C$33,903.69. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Secure Energy Services Company Profile

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The Midstream Infrastructure segment provides processing, storing, shipping, and marketing of crude oil; and transports oil and water through pipelines, as well as engages in oil production processing and disposal, and water disposal; and crude oil emulsion treatment activities.

Featured Stories

