Select Water Solutions (NYSE:WTTR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Select Water Solutions (NYSE:WTTR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. Select Water Solutions had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $374.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Select Water Solutions Stock Performance

WTTR stock opened at $9.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.67. Select Water Solutions has a 52 week low of $5.51 and a 52 week high of $9.08.

Select Water Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Select Water Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 32.88%.

Institutional Trading of Select Water Solutions

Select Water Solutions Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Select Water Solutions by 189.1% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Select Water Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Select Water Solutions by 43.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Select Water Solutions by 45.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Select Water Solutions by 38.6% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the period. 60.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Select Water Solutions, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

