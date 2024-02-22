ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Receives $750.93 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-five research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $750.93.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $750.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $750.00 to $820.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $865.00 to $885.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $660.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd.

In other news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,150 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $667.47, for a total transaction of $2,102,530.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 35,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,864,722.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,150 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $667.47, for a total transaction of $2,102,530.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 35,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,864,722.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 5,159 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $745.32, for a total transaction of $3,845,105.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,064,229.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,351 shares of company stock valued at $14,756,949. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NOW. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at $1,648,259,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,127,232,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 69,897.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 856,069 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $332,386,000 after acquiring an additional 854,846 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 69,354.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 821,648 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $580,486,000 after buying an additional 820,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter worth about $402,865,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NOW opened at $747.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.32 billion, a PE ratio of 88.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $737.64 and its 200 day moving average is $645.70. ServiceNow has a 12 month low of $405.37 and a 12 month high of $815.32.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 11.85%. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

