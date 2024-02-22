Shannon River Fund Management LLC Has $14.75 Million Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Shannon River Fund Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,471 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 130,537 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices makes up approximately 2.9% of Shannon River Fund Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Shannon River Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $14,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Castleview Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 11.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD traded up $18.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $183.01. The company had a trading volume of 63,030,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,196,500. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $158.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.66. The company has a market capitalization of $292.82 billion, a PE ratio of 342.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $76.65 and a one year high of $184.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $136.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $157.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Melius Research upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.57, for a total transaction of $2,876,634.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,554,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,050,677.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.57, for a total transaction of $2,876,634.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,554,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,050,677.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $17,511,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 241,266 shares in the company, valued at $42,248,089.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 254,493 shares of company stock worth $40,152,154 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Stories

