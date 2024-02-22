Shannon River Fund Management LLC Invests $7.99 Million in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Shannon River Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 98,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,988,000. Okta accounts for approximately 1.6% of Shannon River Fund Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Shannon River Fund Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Okta at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OKTA. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Okta in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Okta during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Okta during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. boosted its position in shares of Okta by 365.5% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Okta during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 1,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total transaction of $95,329.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,525 shares in the company, valued at $710,388.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total transaction of $80,797.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,352 shares in the company, valued at $1,461,680.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 1,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total value of $95,329.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,525 shares in the company, valued at $710,388.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,243 shares of company stock worth $1,857,374 over the last ninety days. 7.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on OKTA. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. TD Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $74.00 target price (down from $100.00) on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Mizuho lowered shares of Okta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Okta from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Okta from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Okta currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.58.

Okta Stock Performance

Shares of Okta stock traded up $1.34 on Thursday, hitting $82.52. 606,849 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,658,851. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.34 and its 200 day moving average is $79.25. Okta, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.04 and a 52-week high of $92.38.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $584.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.58 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 7.53% and a negative net margin of 21.40%. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.09) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

