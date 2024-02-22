Shannon River Fund Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Shannon River Fund Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,486,661 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 605,233 shares during the quarter. Flex comprises about 8.0% of Shannon River Fund Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Shannon River Fund Management LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Flex worth $40,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Flex by 845.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,341,889 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,090,000 after buying an additional 1,200,028 shares during the period. Blue Door Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Flex by 5.9% in the second quarter. Blue Door Asset Management LLC now owns 766,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,176,000 after purchasing an additional 43,000 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Flex by 1.5% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 40,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Flex by 6.8% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,996,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $188,758,000 after acquiring an additional 447,200 shares during the period. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Flex by 9.8% in the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,064,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,726,000 after acquiring an additional 94,711 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FLEX. StockNews.com cut Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Flex from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th.

Shares of FLEX traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.89. 1,841,947 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,135,546. The company has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.17. Flex Ltd. has a 52 week low of $19.44 and a 52 week high of $30.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

