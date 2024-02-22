Shattuck Labs (STTK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd.

Shattuck Labs Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ STTK opened at $8.81 on Thursday. Shattuck Labs has a 12 month low of $1.33 and a 12 month high of $10.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.27.

Get Shattuck Labs alerts:

Insider Activity at Shattuck Labs

In other Shattuck Labs news, CFO Andrew R. Neill sold 25,000 shares of Shattuck Labs stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,734,460. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shattuck Labs

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Shattuck Labs during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,780,000. Clark Estates Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Shattuck Labs by 52.9% during the first quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY now owns 1,241,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,287,000 after buying an additional 429,500 shares in the last quarter. Exome Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shattuck Labs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,592,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shattuck Labs by 218.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 264,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 181,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Shattuck Labs by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,317,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,391,000 after acquiring an additional 143,332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Shattuck Labs in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Shattuck Labs in a report on Tuesday, February 13th.

Read Our Latest Report on Shattuck Labs

About Shattuck Labs

(Get Free Report)

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shattuck Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shattuck Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.