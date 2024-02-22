Shattuck Labs (STTK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd.
Shattuck Labs Stock Down 3.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ STTK opened at $8.81 on Thursday. Shattuck Labs has a 12 month low of $1.33 and a 12 month high of $10.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.27.
In other Shattuck Labs news, CFO Andrew R. Neill sold 25,000 shares of Shattuck Labs stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,734,460. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Shattuck Labs in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Shattuck Labs in a report on Tuesday, February 13th.
Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.
