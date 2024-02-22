Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) Shares Purchased by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 561,948 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,537 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.33% of Shoals Technologies Group worth $10,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHLS. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 90,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 341,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,813,000 after purchasing an additional 9,067 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 700.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 5,644 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 41.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 9,691 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000.
Shoals Technologies Group Stock Down 3.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SHLS opened at $14.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.11 and a 52-week high of $28.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.87.
Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle charging applications in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, and wire management solutions.
