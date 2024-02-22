Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) Shares Purchased by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 561,948 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,537 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.33% of Shoals Technologies Group worth $10,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHLS. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 90,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 341,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,813,000 after purchasing an additional 9,067 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 700.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 5,644 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 41.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 9,691 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHLS opened at $14.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.11 and a 52-week high of $28.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.87.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SHLS shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays upgraded Shoals Technologies Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle charging applications in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, and wire management solutions.

