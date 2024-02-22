Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) Receives Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $60.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 36.61% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SSTK. StockNews.com raised shares of Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $83.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shutterstock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.25.

Shares of NYSE:SSTK opened at $43.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 1.12. Shutterstock has a 12 month low of $33.80 and a 12 month high of $78.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.45 and its 200 day moving average is $43.26.

In related news, insider John Caine sold 5,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total transaction of $256,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,720.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider John Caine sold 5,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total transaction of $256,768.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,720.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 836 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.07, for a total transaction of $41,858.52. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 11,018,940 shares in the company, valued at $551,718,325.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,543 shares of company stock valued at $2,477,717. Company insiders own 32.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSTK. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 88.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 349 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Shutterstock by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 8,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Shutterstock by 6.8% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Shutterstock by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Shutterstock by 4.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. 81.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides quality content, and creative workflow solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

