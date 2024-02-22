Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

SIEB stock opened at $1.73 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $68.28 million, a P/E ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.32. Siebert Financial has a 52-week low of $1.41 and a 52-week high of $3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Siebert Financial by 17.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 40,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 6,083 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Siebert Financial during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Siebert Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Siebert Financial by 6.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 137,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 8,413 shares during the last quarter.

Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail discount brokerage and investment advisory businesses in the United States and Internationally. It offers discount brokerage services, including self-directed trading, wealth management, financial advice, market making and fixed income investment, stock borrow, equity compensation plans, securities lending, equity stock plan, and market making services; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services.

