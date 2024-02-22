SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.680-2.780 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.780. The company issued revenue guidance of -. SJW Group also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.68-2.78 EPS.

SJW Group Trading Down 3.6 %

NYSE SJW traded down $2.16 on Thursday, hitting $57.54. 18,962 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,996. SJW Group has a 52-week low of $56.96 and a 52-week high of $81.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.44.

SJW Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. This is a boost from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. SJW Group’s payout ratio is presently 50.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded SJW Group from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SJW Group

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP bought a new position in SJW Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in SJW Group during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in SJW Group by 263.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SJW Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SJW Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SJW Group

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services.

