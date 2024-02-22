SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.68-2.78 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised SJW Group from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th.

Get SJW Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SJW

SJW Group Price Performance

SJW Group Increases Dividend

SJW Group stock opened at $59.70 on Thursday. SJW Group has a 52 week low of $56.96 and a 52 week high of $81.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. This is a boost from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.47%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SJW Group

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SJW. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of SJW Group by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in SJW Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 195,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,603,000 after acquiring an additional 6,063 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in SJW Group by 1,384.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 4,471 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in SJW Group by 3.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in SJW Group in the first quarter valued at about $1,269,000. Institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

SJW Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SJW Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SJW Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.