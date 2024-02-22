Skillsoft (NASDAQ:SKIL) Receives Market Perform Rating from Oppenheimer

Skillsoft (NASDAQ:SKIL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reissued by research analysts at Oppenheimer in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SKIL. B. Riley decreased their price target on Skillsoft from $80.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays decreased their price target on Skillsoft from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th.

Shares of SKIL stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $11.87. 10,188 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,084. Skillsoft has a 1-year low of $11.47 and a 1-year high of $43.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.82 and its 200 day moving average is $18.48. The company has a market capitalization of $95.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.21.

Skillsoft (NASDAQ:SKIL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported ($3.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.00) by $0.55. Skillsoft had a negative return on equity of 25.26% and a negative net margin of 28.32%. The firm had revenue of $138.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.80 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Skillsoft will post -17.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Skillsoft by 447.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,648,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,043,000 after purchasing an additional 3,798,864 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Skillsoft by 2,285.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,350,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,690 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Skillsoft by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,616,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,068 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Skillsoft by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,280,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 977,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Skillsoft by 244.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 998,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,514,000 after purchasing an additional 708,861 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.47% of the company’s stock.

Skillsoft Corp. provides skillsoft content and global knowledge services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Skillsoft Content and Global Knowledge. It provides content services, including leadership and business skills, technology and developer, and compliance; as well as cloud-based content on various open platform and talent management solutions.

