Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Smart Powerr Price Performance

CREG opened at $1.53 on Tuesday. Smart Powerr has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.27.

About Smart Powerr

Smart Powerr Corp. engages in the waste energy recycling business in China. The company provides energy saving and recovery facilities for various energy intensive industries; waste energy recycling systems for use in nonferrous metal plants; and clean-technology and energy-efficient solutions to reduce air pollution and energy shortage.

