Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Smart Powerr Price Performance
CREG opened at $1.53 on Tuesday. Smart Powerr has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.27.
About Smart Powerr
