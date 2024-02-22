Socorro Asset Management LP Increases Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Socorro Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 144,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,291 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises about 3.9% of Socorro Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Socorro Asset Management LP’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $8,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.2% in the third quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 33,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 69.6% in the second quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 139,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,115,000 after buying an additional 12,121 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 101,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,907,000 after buying an additional 13,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jmac Enterprises LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 12,171 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. 74.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BMY. TheStreet downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.17.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Up 0.1 %

BMY stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $50.95. 4,105,114 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,379,958. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.39 and its 200 day moving average is $54.06. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $47.58 and a twelve month high of $71.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $103.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.38.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.15. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 50.95%. The business had revenue of $11.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th were given a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.18%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the biopharmaceutical company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner purchased 3,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.86 per share, for a total transaction of $150,049.06. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 79,384 shares in the company, valued at $3,878,702.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner purchased 3,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.86 per share, for a total transaction of $150,049.06. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 79,384 shares in the company, valued at $3,878,702.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher S. Boerner purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.78 per share, for a total transaction of $99,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 82,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,115,412.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Further Reading

