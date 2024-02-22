Socorro Asset Management LP Lowers Stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Socorro Asset Management LP reduced its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,837 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,112 shares during the period. Martin Marietta Materials makes up 3.2% of Socorro Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Socorro Asset Management LP’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $6,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,850,912 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,636,848,000 after purchasing an additional 105,535 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,569,976 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,186,532,000 after acquiring an additional 58,864 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 225.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,833,959 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $752,803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,116 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,311,439 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $603,883,000 after buying an additional 24,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 919,179 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $353,783,000 after buying an additional 70,072 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MLM traded up $9.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $545.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,250. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $506.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $463.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 3.35. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $317.94 and a 1-year high of $550.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.67. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 17.25%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 21.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $595.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $510.00 to $598.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Stephens increased their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $575.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com lowered Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $560.00 to $642.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $559.46.

Insider Activity at Martin Marietta Materials

In related news, Director Sue W. Cole sold 1,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.48, for a total transaction of $936,959.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,793 shares in the company, valued at $10,757,099.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

