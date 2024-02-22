Socorro Asset Management LP Sells 3,015 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Socorro Asset Management LP lessened its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,969 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,015 shares during the quarter. Humana makes up 2.3% of Socorro Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Socorro Asset Management LP’s holdings in Humana were worth $4,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 2.6% during the third quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 8,292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,247,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 11.9% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 2.8% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Humana alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, January 19th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Humana from $550.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Humana from $507.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Argus raised Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Humana from $593.00 to $575.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $506.72.

Humana Price Performance

HUM stock traded down $2.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $365.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 368,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,330,341. The stock has a market cap of $44.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $342.69 and a fifty-two week high of $541.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $415.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $465.83.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.87). The company had revenue of $26.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.47 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 2.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 16.03 EPS for the current year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Humana’s payout ratio is 17.86%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita purchased 545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $367.09 per share, for a total transaction of $200,064.05. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $946,358.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Humana Company Profile

(Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.