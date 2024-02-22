SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Shares Purchased by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) by 3,556.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,513 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,243,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $519,190,000 after acquiring an additional 49,486 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 89.3% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,770,501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $229,298,000 after purchasing an additional 835,290 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 108.5% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,495,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $193,626,000 after purchasing an additional 778,034 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 3.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,005,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $269,702,000 after purchasing an additional 30,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 46.3% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 939,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $121,067,000 after buying an additional 297,089 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

SolarEdge Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SEDG opened at $74.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.76 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.94. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.25 and a 1-year high of $339.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SEDG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley cut their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $166.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. HSBC downgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $243.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $215.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.42.

View Our Latest Analysis on SolarEdge Technologies

About SolarEdge Technologies

(Free Report)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.